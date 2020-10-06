Share on Pinterest Experts say as you age your body doesn’t adjust the rate of sweat loss as well, so drinking water even when you’re not thirsty is important. Maskot / Getty Images

Researchers say that as people age, they need to drink more water to compensate for changes in their body temperature regulation.

They say dehydration can cause a number of ailments, including muscle pain, fatigue, and heat exhaustion.

They urge older adults to drink water even when they aren’t thirsty and to limit beverages such as soda, coffee, and alcohol, which can cause dehydration.

As you get older, you need to drink more water.

That’s the advice from a new study published in The Journal of Physiology.

The researchers from the University of Ottawa point out that hydration is key in regulating body temperature and helping fight off a host of other health problems.

The researchers said that dehydration doesn’t reduce heat loss or increase body temperature in older adults during exercise as it does in younger people, which may seem on the surface like a beneficial response.

But that means that when older people exercise, their bodies don’t adjust the rate of sweat loss to prevent further dehydration.

This results in greater strain on the heart, evidenced by a more pronounced increase in heart rate compared to younger men.

The study featured older men, although the results pointed to all older adults as those affected.

The researchers added that “until recently, however, our understanding of the effects of dehydration on body temperature regulation came primarily from studies conducted on young adults.”

“This is an interesting study, as it delivers new insights into fundamental age-related changes to our physiology,” Dr. Scott A. Kaiser, a geriatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline.

“While changes in the regulation of body heat, sweating, hydration, and thirst that tend to occur with age are well established, this study probes deeply into the specific changes of underlying mechanisms. In particular, changes in response to dehydration and heat with exercise,” he explained.

“It’s quite remarkable that, at this point in time, we are still learning such fundamental things about the way our bodies change with age,” Kaiser added.

“That said, given our aging population — with a 30-year gain in life expectancy over the last century, [with] roughly 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each day, and declining birth rates — we are approaching the first time in human history in which our population will have more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18. We need to continue to increase our understanding of the fundamental physiology of aging.”

Researchers said that a reduced sensitivity in older people to elevated blood osmolality (concentration of salt) could explain the blunted effect of dehydration on hearing loss and body temperature regulation in older adults during exercise and in greater heat.