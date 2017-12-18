Researchers say AI procedure was successful in detecting the spread of breast cancer. It’s the latest artificial intelligence innovation in the medical world. Share on Pinterest Artificial intelligence may be just as good at detecting the spread of breast cancer as a specialist. That’s the finding of a study by researchers in the Netherlands. The scientists were examining whether artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of computer algorithms could perform as well as a pathologist when detecting the spread of breast cancer to the lymph nodes in women with the disease. The researchers said they were stunned by what they found. “AI is increasingly being recognized as a major element of the healthcare landscape. We are now at a turning point where AI algorithms perform as well as or better than clinicians at specific tasks. But still, I did not expect such remarkable results at this early stage. We showed that state-of-the-art AI algorithms perform as well as or better than pathologists in detecting the spread of breast cancer to lymph nodes,” Babak Ehteshami Bejnordi, an author of the study, told Healthline.

How AI procedure works Bejnordi and his colleagues from the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen in the Netherlands first produced computer algorithms to detect the spread of breast cancer as part of an international challenge in 2016. The computer algorithms analyze tissue slides of sentinel lymph nodes. Those are the lymph nodes that are closest to a tumor and the first place cancer would be likely to spread. In this study, the researchers compared the performance of the algorithms against the performance of 11 pathologists who participated in a simulation exercise. They found that some of the algorithms were better than pathologists at detecting the spread of cancer in an exercise with time constraints. Without time constraints, some algorithms were as good as a pathologist in detecting the spread of cancer. Although the evaluations that took place in this study still need to be undertaken in a clinical setting to determine if the same results can be achieved, Bejnordi says the use of AI in pathology could take a lot of pressure off specialists. “Detection of cancer metastases in lymph node tissue is a complex, tedious, and time-consuming task. Pathologists may easily miss small metastases during diagnosis. Diagnosis of certain types of metastases such as metastases originating from lobular carcinoma can be notoriously difficult and error-prone. AI systems, in contrast, do not get exhausted and always make the same objective interpretation and therefore can aid the pathologists in their decision-making,” he said.