Experts say undiagnosed type 1 or type 2 diabetes can cause serious health problems.

Right now, you or one of your close friends or family members could have diabetes and simply not know it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that more than 30 million Americans now have diabetes, and more than 7 million of them haven’t received a proper diagnosis.

And undiagnosed diabetes will catch up with you eventually.

The sooner you receive a diagnosis, the more likely you’ll be able to prevent the complications that can develop as a result of prolonged high blood sugar levels.

These complications include retinopathy, nephropathy, and neuropathy.

While the CDC report doesn’t differentiate between type 1 and type 2 diabetes, the majority of those undiagnosed cases likely fall in the type 2 category for two reasons.

The first is that 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases are type 2, according the CDC report.

The second is that type 1 diabetes is the autoimmune form of the condition that develops rapidly over the course of a few weeks, not years. The signs and symptoms come on quickly.

Ignoring those symptoms for months or even a few weeks can result in coma or even death.

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can evolve gradually over the course of several years, which means they’re easy to overlook.

“Even physicians developing diabetes sometimes don’t recognize the symptoms,” explained Gretchen Becker, author of “The First Year: Type 2 Diabetes.”

Before her own diagnosis more than 20 years ago, Becker says she easily dismissed the warning signs, too.

“I thought I was peeing all the time because I drank so much coffee,” she told Healthline. “And I thought I was so thirsty because I was peeing so much.”