Streaming just one more episode nowadays is so easy that sometimes the hours can slip by. But adults need all the extra hours they can get, especially when it comes to sleep.

You may think procrastination only applies to work and academics—like pushing that project forward in favor of a longer lunch—but researchers are now studying a new kind of procrastination.

And it happens in the bedroom.

In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands have found that “bedtime procrastination” may be keeping many of us from getting sufficient shut-eye.

In their paper, researchers define bedtime procrastination as “failing to go to bed at the intended time, while no external circumstances prevent a person from doing so.” The flu or a house party upstairs count as external circumstances, but those little chores or distractions that don’t need to be addressed before the hitting the hay don’t.