COVID-19 booster shots work by strengthening the immunity protection provided by initial doses of the vaccine.

Experts say they’re needed because antibody levels from the vaccines tend to wane after several months.

They say it’s too early to tell, but COVID-19 booster shots could become an annual requirement to bolster immunity and protect against new variants.

Some companies are already working on a combination vaccine for the flu and COVID-19.

As adults across the United States roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 boosters, experts say this additional shot may become necessary every year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising everyone 18 years and older who have received their COVID-19 vaccination to get a booster.

That recommendation was reemphasized this week with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“If you’ve had the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine, the recommendation is you need only wait 2 months and then you should get the booster… and if you have had one of the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna, it’s 6 months after you’ve had your second dose,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline.

“The main virtue, of course, is to reinforce the immune system’s capacity to avert serious disease, to prevent hospitalization,” he explained. “That’s the main intention. There may also be some reduction in transmission if you should get a breakthrough, milder infection, so that would be in effect, a bonus.”

CDC officials say people can choose whether they would prefer a Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J booster shot, but Schaffner says those who have the single-dose J&J vaccine may benefit from having an mRNA booster.

“It would appear that the J&J vaccine, which was originally designed and hoped to be a one-dose vaccine… wasn’t as potent, and wasn’t as effective, because you have a much more rapid decline in protection against serious disease,” he said.

“That’s why the recommendation is you only wait 2 months before you get a second dose. And that second dose can be of the J&J vaccine; you will get a boost. But if you get the second dose from one of the mRNA vaccines, you get an even higher response,” Schaffner added.