Stem cell therapy won't be used to treat hair loss in humans any time soon — if ever. Getty Images Early-stage research shows some promise for using stem cells to grow hair.

It hasn’t been shown to be effective in humans — yet. Only animal models.

Currently, there are no filings for an Investigational New Drug Application with the FDA needed to approve the next stage of clinical research. Modern medicine is full of its share of miracles, from finding cures for diseases like hepatitis C to preventing mass infections through vaccines. One area of future potential that researchers are only beginning to tap are stem cells — cells that have the ability to become various other types of cells in the body to repair damaged tissue, functioning both as a mechanic and the spare part. They’re being explored for numerous applications, from rejuvenating worn knees to treating blood-based diseases, cancers, and immune disorders. But there’s another application that researchers are exploring: hair loss. Early-stage research shows some promise for using stem cells to grow hair, even when genetic problems make it nearly impossible. However, if you’ve seen reports that recent breakthroughs mean stem cell treatments could be the cure for hair loss that science has been searching for, you may want to adjust your expectations. The reality is such treatments are most likely years away — if they end up being used at all. In fact, they may not work on humans. Positive results have only been shown in mice and haven’t yet been tested by more stringent scientific standards.

Using stem cells to treat hair loss At the most recent annual meeting in June of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, Alexey Terskikh, PhD, presented his findings from new research that appears to grow life-like hair in mice that don’t have hair because of genetic immunodeficiencies. Terskikh, an associate professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys’ Development, Aging, and Regeneration Program in La Jolla, California, said he was able to grow hair on the mice using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), or genetically reprogrammed adult cells that act like those found when the human body is just developing. Terskikh’s research focused on dermal papilla cells, or those inside the hair follicle that control hair growth, thickness, and length. By combining different skin and hair cells from mice and humans, Terskikh and his team used the same material as dissolvable stitches to create a “scaffold” to control which direction the hair grew into the skin. The result was hair growth in mice that were genetically programmed to be bald. “This is a critical breakthrough in the development of cell-based hair loss therapies and the regenerative medicine field,” Terskikh said in a press release. Terskikh took his discovery and co-founded Stemson Therapeutics, a new company that plans to license the technology for commercial application. But Dr. David Jin, CEO and president of Avalon GloboCare, says Terskikh’s research isn’t much of a breakthrough, as Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2012 for his discovery of iPSCs. Terskikh’s research builds off that. “While this may be a breakthrough in terms of their own initial research, they still have a long way to go,” Jin told Healthline. “There is a long journey between researching on animal models to being able to apply the research to humans.” Dr. Anthony Oro, hair loss and skin stem cell specialist at Stanford Health Care, said induced pluripotent cells are “a promising source” for potentially replacing cells damaged through genetic diseases, accidents or injuries, or aging — one such application being hair loss. Oro and others are already using stem cells — including iPSCs — to create skin grafts for genetic skin diseases such as epidermolysis bullosa (a condition where the skin is fragile and prone to blistering), but they could also be used to help heal wounds and repair tissue. “Because skin is accessible, it represents an attractive arena to test new types of therapies, and generating new hair would be an exciting advance,” Oro told Healthline. As to the particular work performed by Terskikh and Stemson Therapeutics, Oro says he can’t comment on it specifically because it hasn’t been subjected to peer review and replicated by others, two major hurdles in objective science. While Terskikh’s discovery may one day lead to new hair replacement technologies for the estimated 80 million U.S. people who have some type of hair loss, that day is not yet here. Other ongoing research is also trying to find ways to help restore hair loss in people, whether from common baldness associated with aging to those caused by a malfunctioning immune system, such as alopecia. For example, researchers at Columbia University recently announced findings from two studies, which included waking up dormant hair cells in mice and growing hair in a dish, which may be useful for future hair transplant surgery. But, again, those results have yet to be tested on humans. Nevertheless, as research and technology progress, the days of hair-like spray powder sold on late-night infomercials or painful hair plug treatments may soon be a distant memory.