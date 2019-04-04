Share on Pinterest Experts say hackers would need to be close to a person and catch an implanted cardiac defibrillator when it’s active. Getty Images

Bad guys can hack your heart.

That’s the core message of a new advisory from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In late March, the agency warned that computer hackers can easily gain access to implanted cardiac defibrillators made by Medtronic.

“An attacker with adjacent short-range access to an affected product, in situations where the product’s radio is turned on, can inject, replay, modify, and/or intercept data within the telemetry communication,” according to a statement from the DHS.

“This communication protocol provides the ability to read and write memory values to affected implanted cardiac devices; therefore, an attacker could exploit this communication protocol to change memory in the implanted cardiac device,” the advisory continued.

The devices all use Medtronic’s proprietary Conexus system, which the DHS’ National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center said is vulnerable to “low skill level” attackers who can interfere with, generate, modify, or intercept Conexus radio frequency (RF) communications.

“The Conexus telemetry protocol… does not implement authentication or authorization,” the most basic types of protection against unauthorized access, according to the advisory. Nor is communication with the device encrypted, meaning that hackers can gather personal medical data as well.

The announcement came as no surprise to cybersecurity experts.

“Cybersecurity across the board in biomedical devices is so poor,” Dennis Chow, chief information security officer at SCIS Security in Houston, told Healthline.

Tyler Hudak, head of incident response at Ohio cybersecurity firm TrustedSec, who formerly held the same title at the Mayo Clinic, agrees.

“This is absolutely indicative of the lack of security for medical devices. Traditionally, there has been a complete lack of security,” Hudak told Healthline.