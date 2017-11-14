An outburst on social media might feel good initially, but experts say these rants have long-term health consequences for writer and reader alike.

Whether it’s bad customer service or an opposing political view, it seems like everyone’s ranting nowadays.

And they’re not just contributing constructive thoughts in online product or service reviews.

Social media is inundated with rants and raves about everything.

“People feel much freer to sound off online,” Shoshana Bennett, PhD, a California-based psychotherapist told Healthline. “It’s much easier to rant without an audience looking at you in person. It’s more comfortable to unload, as you’re hidden behind a screen.”

Blowing off steam online may feel cathartic for the author in the short term.

However, experts say ranting can produce long-term health consequences for both the ranter and the reader.

Bennett believes that online outbursts are never good. She said her clients report getting more upset after ranting themselves or reading someone else’s outburst.

“As a psychologist, I know how emotionally destructive it can be,” Bennett said. “I’ll bet that if measured, cortisol blood levels would be found high in the ranter. And as we are already aware, high cortisol on a regular basis can cause all kinds of physical health issues.”

Another issue with online tirades is that they live online forever.

So if you change your mind, it can be a source of more angst, Bennett said.

Ranting can be good for our health when we’re talking to a friend in person or on the phone. It can be therapeutic to sound off, Bennett said.

“The difference is that in real time with a support person who is present, listening, and giving you feedback when desired, there can be more of a rational conversation and working through of feelings. Instead of just negatively spouting off, it can turn into something positive,” she said.