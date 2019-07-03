People under 35 years old are ignoring warnings about sun exposure and skin cancer because they believe tanning makes people more attractive.

An estimated 10 million commercially insured Americans are living with skin cancer, up from 9 million last year, reports the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA).

And of all the generations, millennials are more likely to engage in risky behavior in order to get a tan, according to a BCBSA survey. The millennial findings show:

58 percent think a tan makes a person more attractive

53 percent believe a tan makes a person look healthy

31 percent use tanning beds to get a baseline tan

“It’s well documented that millennials are a lifestyle-oriented generation. In general, they choose lifestyle over other areas of life,” Dr. Larisa Geskin, director of the Comprehensive Skin Cancer Center at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, told Healthline. “I think [this behavior] is really driven by the desire to seize the moment and enjoy their life.”

Geskin’s fellow Megan Trager, medical student at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons who researches sun exposure, skin damage, and vitamin D deficiency, elaborates.

“We think that millennials are more risk-seeking than other generations and they don’t necessarily think about the consequences of their decisions, but rather they are in the moment and do things for pleasure. So being in the sun is something they enjoy in the moment rather than thinking about the risks of skin cancer down the line,” Trager said.

Trager also points to a change in beauty standards over the past hundred years.

“Favoring a pale complexion associated with beauty and class has shifted over the past hundred years or so under influences from the medical community and media,” Trager told Healthline.

However, she adds that risk-seeking behaviors of millennials play a part, too.

Still, another factor may be lack of preventive care, says Dr. Vincent Nelson, vice president of medical affairs for BCBSA.

Nelson says an earlier report from the organization found that millennials are less healthy than Generation X were at the same age, and that 1 in 3 millennials don’t have a primary care physician and are less likely to seek preventive care on a regular basis.

“Based on these findings, we’re seeing that millennials are not seeking preventative care and it’s not only having an effect on their immediate health, but will significantly impact their long-term health as well,” Nelson told Healthline. “With millennials on track to become the largest generation in the near future, it’s critical that they’re taking their health maintenance seriously. Our plan is to address this issue now to ensure millennials, and all Americans, take a proactive role in maintaining their health and well-being.”