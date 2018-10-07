A new study claims cannabis use may cause accelerated brain aging, but experts say the findings appear to “prioritize marketing over science.” Share on Pinterest Can cannabis use cause accelerated brain aging? Illustration by Ruth Basagoitia A new study has identified cannabis, alcohol, and certain mental disorders as primary drivers of brain aging.

Billed as the largest known brain imaging study, utilizing more than 60,000 SPECT scans, the research looks impressive. It also supports an enticing prospect: being able to look at images of the brain to see whether or not it’s prematurely aging .

But experts have called the research into question over the methodology, which has a long history of criticism among members of the medical community.

The study The research was conducted by Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist who runs Amen Clinics which specializes in SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography), as well as scientists from Google, UCLA, and Johns Hopkins University.

In total, the team analyzed 62,454 SPECT scans of more than 30,000 patients ranging in age from under 1 year to 105 years old. The scans used for the study were all drawn from patients at Amen’s clinics.

“Based on one of the largest brain imaging studies ever done, we can now track common disorders and behaviors that prematurely age the brain. Better treatment of these disorders can slow or even halt the process of brain aging,” said lead author Daniel Amen.

On the surface, the concept of the study appears straightforward: like other parts of the human body, stress and strain can accelerate the aging process. For an athlete this could show up in shoulders or knees because of years of physical activity. For someone with a history of heavy alcohol use it could be the liver.

The idea is that, at a given age, your body and organs should look and function a certain way and the brain is no different.

The effects of different conditions on the brain — such as substance use or mental disorders — can cause brains to age prematurely, resulting in lower cognitive function, declining memory, and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Using SPECT imaging technology and looking at blood perfusion (blood flow) in the brain, the researchers compared what they saw to the actual chronological age of the brain and established a “brain estimated age,” — how much the brain appeared to have aged.

Blood perfusion in the brain is known to change over time, and the researchers contend that using it as a biomarker could “powerfully predict chronological age and will vary as a function of common psychiatric brain disorders.”

The conditions they studied as drivers of brain aging included dementia, ADHD, major depression, bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, traumatic brain injury, schizophrenia, alcohol use disorder, and cannabis use disorder.

The findings Of these conditions, schizophrenia contributed to brain aging the most with an average of four years of premature aging, followed by cannabis abuse (2.8 years), bipolar disorder (1.6 years), ADHD (1.4 years), and alcohol abuse (0.6 years).

Part of what has brought attention to the study is the simple fact that cannabis use sits so high on that list.

“People sort of think of it as an innocuous drug, but that’s not what our studies or our experience is telling us,” Amen told Healthline. “The evidence I have from the world’s largest imaging database and experience over the last nearly 40 years is that it harms the brain. It decreases blood flow to the brain, it makes your brain more toxic.”

However, that assertion, like others in the study, has come under fire.