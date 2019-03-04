Experts say doing the stool sample tests every year is as accurate at detecting colorectal cancer as a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Share on Pinterest The at-home stool sample tests are inexpensive and easier when compared to the rigors of a colonoscopy. Getty Images

You can get one really accurate and really easy test every year. Or you can get one really, really accurate but uncomfortable and inconvenient test every 10 years.



That’s essentially the choice facing people over 50 when it comes to detecting colorectal cancer.



While colonoscopies have been widely recommended for the past two decades, a much simpler stool sample test is nearly as effective at detecting colorectal cancer, new research finds .

That confirms what many colon cancer experts have been saying for years — especially since large numbers of patients don’t follow up on colonoscopy recommendations.



Colonoscopies are still the gold standard, but there are other options. And, experts say, a stool-sample test done every year is as good as a colonoscopy done every 10 years.



“When you test every year, the outcomes are very close to what you get with colonoscopies,” Robert Smith, PhD, vice president of cancer screening at the American Cancer Society, told Healthline.



It’s also a lot less painful on the wallet, schedule… and body.



“There are a lot of people in the U.S. who simply don’t have access to colonoscopies because of geography or poverty. And there’s a significant proportion of the population who doesn’t want a colonoscopy” because they’ve heard bad things or know it’s unpleasant, said Smith.



He would like patients to know of all the options that are available.



Dr. Thomas Imperiale, who studies colon cancer screening at the Indiana University Medical Center and was lead author of the new study, agrees.



“It’s not a matter of (replacing). It’s a matter of providers offering patients a choice when it is appropriate to do so,” Imperiale told Healthline.

He added that he thought the stool-sample tests should be recommended more often than they currently are.



Imperiale said that choice would be appropriate for the 85 percent of the population who are at average risk of colon cancer. That includes people without a previous colon cancer diagnosis, a history of an inflammatory bowel disease, a sibling or parent diagnosed with colon cancer before age 60, or two or fewer relatives diagnosed at any age.



If you don’t have those risk factors, a simpler, more frequent test could be an easier option than a colonoscopy.

