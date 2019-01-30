A new study finds a link between bacteria that cause gum disease and Alzheimer’s disease. But some researchers aren’t so sure.

Can bacteria that cause gum disease also lead to Alzheimer’s disease?

A new study suggests that it may, a discovery that could also open up a path toward a potential treatment.

But other researchers and doctors caution that it’s too early to say that this is the answer to this progressive neurodegenerative disorder.

In the study, which was published in the journal Science Advances, researchers examined the brain tissue of deceased people with Alzheimer’s disease.

In the tissue, they found Porphyromonas gingivalis, one of the main pathogens responsible for gum disease. They also detected the bacterium’s DNA in spinal fluid taken from living Alzheimer’s patients.

In addition, toxic enzymes made by the bacterium — called gingipains — showed up in many of the Alzheimer’s brain samples. Brains with more gingipains had higher amounts of proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease, substances known as tau and ubiquitin.

Experiments in mice also suggest a connection between this bacterium and Alzheimer’s disease.

When the research team infected the gums of healthy mice with P. gingivalis, the bacterium later showed up in the brains of the animals.

Researchers also found damage to neurons and higher than normal levels of the protein beta-amyloid in the mice brain tissue.

Beta-amyloid proteins clump together to form plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers were able to clear the P. gingivalis infection in the brains of mice using a molecule that binds to and blocks the gingipains. This also reduced the production of beta-amyloid and some of the neuronal damage.

The researchers suggest that this works because the bacterium relies on the enzymes for gathering nutrients and producing energy.

They said this suggests a possible treatment.