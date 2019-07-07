Researchers say a phenomenon known as Uncanny Valley is a real thing and here’s how our brain reacts to it. Share on Pinterest The theory on why humanlike robots make us feel uneasy was first proposed in 1970. Getty Images Have you ever gotten an eerie, unsettled feeling when you’re watching a movie with computer-generated imagery of a face or when you see a video of a humanlike robot? You might be experiencing Uncanny Valley, a physical reaction to the sensation of not quite humanness. As technology has progressed, the idea of Uncanny Valley has progressed from scientific theory to mainstream pop culture knowledge. However, researchers have not known much about what causes the phenomenon — until now.

Tracing the uncanny The concept of the Uncanny Valley is the idea that as robots and other simulacra approach human-like features they appear more odd and creepy than those that are more obviously unhuman. It was first proposed by Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori in 1970. Mori himself did not elaborate on his hypothesis, but others have taken up the torch since. Most recently, a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and the RWTH Aachen University in Germany have done so. That group, publishing in the Journal of Neuroscience, believes they’ve traced the origins of the Uncanny Valley effect. They say it’s in two different sections of the medial prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain that evaluates stimulus and also assesses risk and fear. In a series of tests, participants were asked first to rate images of humans, robots, and robot-like humans in terms of likability and humanness. They were then asked to rate which of these agents they would trust to select a personal gift for them. Researchers found a clear preference for both the humans and the machinelike robots and the least preference for those almost, but not quite, human images. In other words, Mori’s hypothesis bears out in the brain. “We were surprised to see that the ventromedial prefrontal cortex responded to artificial agents precisely in the manner predicted by the Uncanny Valley hypothesis, with stronger responses to more human-like agents but then showing a dip in activity close to the human/non-human boundary — the characteristic ‘valley,’” said Fabian Grabenhorst, PhD, study co-author and a lecturer in the department of physiology, development, and neuroscience at the University of Cambridge.