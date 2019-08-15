Share on Pinterest Experts say the anti-inflammatory properties of flavonoid-rich foods, such as apples, may help reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease. Getty Images

Researchers say foods rich in flavonoids, such as apples and green tea, can reduce your risk for cancer and heart disease.

The research indicated that consuming 500 milligrams of flavonoids per day reduced the risk of disease.

Additional flavonoid consumption didn’t lower the risk of heart disease more, but extra flavonoids did decrease the risk of cancer more.

An apple a day could help keep cancer and heart disease away.

And the same applies to other foods, such as green tea, that are rich in flavonoids. These are plant nutrients known to reduce inflammation and act as potent antioxidants.

People who ate more flavonoid-rich foods were less likely to die of cancer and heart disease than those who ate fewer such foods, according to a new report published in the journal Nature Communications .

The protective effects of flavonoids are particularly strong for people who heavily use alcohol or smoke, according to the study led by researchers from Edith Cowan University in Australia.

The findings come from an analysis of the diets consumed by more than 53,000 Danish people over a 23-year period.

Nicola Bondonno, PhD, a postdoctoral research fellow at Edith Cowan University and a lead researcher of the study, says the findings should encourage people to eat more fruits and vegetables, especially if they have a high risk for cancer or heart disease.

Past research estimates 7.8 million people worldwide die prematurely each year due to low fruit and vegetable consumption. That’s defined as eating less than 800 grams total per day.

“The best thing to do for your health is to not smoke and cut down on alcohol,” Bondonno told Healthline. “But these kind of lifestyle changes can be challenging, so encouraging flavonoid consumption might be a novel way to alleviate the increased risk while also encouraging people to quit smoking and reduce their alcohol intake.”