Share on Pinterest Researchers have developed a new app that successfully uses an Apple Watch to monitor signs of left-ventricular dysfunction. Sellwell/Getty Images A new study indicates that an Apple Watch app may be useful in detecting left-ventricular dysfunction.

Left-ventricular dysfunction is a condition where the heart cannot pump properly.

The app used in the study performed similarly to a traditional 12-lead electrocardiogram.

Experts say this may enable patients to detect and monitor heart failure without an office visit. A Mayo Clinic study presented on May 1, 2022 at the Heart Rhythm 2022 conference in San Francisco, California, found that a new Apple Watch app using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data from the watch may be useful in detecting left-ventricular dysfunction. Left-ventricular dysfunction is a type of heart failure in which one of the chambers of the heart, the left ventricle, becomes weakened, leaving the heart unable to adequately pump blood throughout the body. It may be caused by chronic or badly-controlled high blood pressure or by damage to the heart muscle due to coronary artery blockage. People with heart failure may experience symptoms such as: shortness of breath

fatigue

swollen legs and abdomen

coughing

weight gain

nausea

chest pain

racing heart beat They may also have no noticeable symptoms.

Apple Watch ECG performs similarly to 12-lead ECG Mayo Clinic patients who had an Apple Watch and were willing to download the Mayo Clinic iOS app were invited to take part in the study. The Apple Watch was used for the study because its Series 4, 5, 6, and 7 watches have a sensor which is capable of detecting the electrical impulses indicative of the heart beat and its rhythm. This data can be used to determine the presence of atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm). Altogether, 2,454 people from 46 states and 11 countries participated. The average age of study participants was 53 years and 56 percent of them were female. The app sent all previously-collected electrocardiograms (ECGs) to the clinic for review. ECGs obtained within one month of a clinically-ordered echocardiogram were analyzed by AI for an ejection fraction (a measure of the ventricle’s output) less than or equal to 40 percent using a model developed specifically for single-lead ECGs. Participation was quite high, according to the study authors. During the year of the study, people sent in 125,610 ECGs and 92 percent of them used the app multiple times. The app detected at least one sinus rhythm (normal heart rhythm) in 421 patients within 30 days of an echocardiogram. Sixteen people had an ejection fraction less than or equal to 40 percent, meaning that their heart was not pumping well enough. Thirteen of these 16 were identified using the watch’s AI ECG. According to Dr. Annabelle Santos Volgman, Professor of Medicine and Senior Attending Physician at Rush Medical College and Rush University Medical Center, the researchers found that the Apple Watch is just as good as a 12-lead ECG that your doctor might do in in his office. “For detecting atrial fibrillation, it’s very good,” she said, adding, “but it is not good for detecting other problems like heart attacks or heart muscle thickening.” Dr. Wesley Milks, a cardiologist and Clinical Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, further explained, “A standard diagnostic ECG done in the hospital or clinic is a 12-lead ECG, which is much more detailed in terms of what conditions can be detected.”