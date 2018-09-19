New watch can detect AFib and other heart health issues, providing diagnostic data as well as peace of mind.

Share on Pinterest The Apple Watch Series 4 includes an app that monitors heart problems. Photo: Getty Images

The fourth-generation Apple Watch goes well beyond your heart rate and the number of steps you’ve taken.

The device, which was unveiled last week, has an electrocardiogram (ECG) app that can detect often overlooked heart abnormalities that could lead to a heart attack.

And if you are felled by a heart problem, the fall detector built into the Apple Watch Series 4 could alert medical professionals that you need help.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said the added functionality makes the Apple Watch 4 an “intelligent guardian for your health.”

Apple touted the watch’s “revolutionary health capabilities,” including an electrical heart rate sensor paired with an app that can take an ECG.

In 30 seconds, the app can classify whether the heart is beating normally or if there are signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

AFib, which can be detected by an ECG, is the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia and can lead to heart failure or stroke, Dr. Jonathan Hsu, an associate professor of cardiac electrophysiology at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), told Healthline.

“This could have value in detection of ‘silent AFib,’” said Hsu.

He added the Apple Watch essentially functions as a “single-lead” ECG, whereas an electrocardiogram delivered in a clinical setting typically uses 12 leads attached to the limbs and chest.

“There’s no doubt that devices that allowed patients to monitor their heart rate are helpful in making patients aware when their heart rate is elevated,” he said. “Adding an ECG is the next evolution in our ability to improve patient health.”

ECG data is stored in the watch’s Health app, which can be shared with physicians.

“A wearable may have utility in certain populations, for example, evaluation of a senior who says they felt very dizzy for a period of time earlier in the day but now feels fine,” Mark Prather, chief executive officer of DispatchHealth, which provides mobile urgent-care services, told Healthline. “We would wonder whether that might have been a cardiac arrhythmia. Review of the patient’s rhythm strip during the time of concern could answer that question for us.”

The watch also monitors heart function in the background. It can send a notification to the wearer if an irregular heart rhythm such as AFib is detected.

Some people are concerned if they feel their heart palpitate, even though it often is just normal heartbeats, noted Dr. Sanjiv Patel, a cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California.

“If they are wearing Apple Watch or a device like it, then they can record the ECG at that time and show it to their physicians to interpret it,” Patel told Healthline.

“Apple Watch can now record those palpitations with the help of the wearer and then show it to his or her physician. This may help anxious people calm down knowing that their heart is OK, and it may help get the truth in other cases.”