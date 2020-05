A new study found relaxation techniques can help cut monthly migraine attacks.

Over 36 million people in the United States experience an excruciating form of recurring headache attacks, otherwise known as migraine.

Migraine, which causes an intense throbbing pain typically on one side of your head, can be an incredibly debilitating and incapacitating condition.

The pain often lingers for hours on end, making it difficult for people to carry on with their social lives, jobs, and day-to-day activities.

Now, new research out of New York University School of Medicine suggests that regularly using a smartphone-based relaxation app, called RELAXaHEAD, can help some people better manage migraine.

NYU partnered with the Boston-based software firm Irody Inc. to develop the app. The app, which NYU has a financial interest in, is not yet available in working form on iTunes. It’s only available for people taking part in the study.

People who used the app at least twice a week experienced about four fewer migraine attacks a month, according to the study, which was published in Nature Digital Medicine on June 4.

“This is a pretty safe, effective treatment for migraine prevention,” the study’s senior investigator Dr. Mia Minen, an assistant professor of population health and chief of headache research at NYU Langone Health, told Healthline.

“It can be incorporated into everyday living and it can essentially be done anywhere. Once learned, it’s a tool that people can have for the rest of their lives,” she added.

The app uses relaxation techniques that can help relieve stress and potentially reduce migraine symptoms.