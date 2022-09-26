Share on Pinterest Experts say women and men under age 65 should be screened for anxiety disorders. Iryna Khabliuk/EyeEm/Getty Images

A federal task force is recommending that all adults under age 65 be screened by primary care physicians for anxiety disorders.

Experts say anxiety can stem from a variety of sources, including stress, previous trauma, and family history.

Treatments include medication, psychotherapy, and behavioral therapy.

More than 40 million adults in the United States are affected by anxiety disorders.

Yet, only about 37 percent receive treatment for the condition.

With that in mind, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is now recommending that primary care physicians routinely screen adults under 65 without anxiety symptoms for anxiety disorders.

The task force previously recommended that doctors screen children and teens ages 12 to 18 for anxiety as part of their regular healthcare. The recommendation enhances recommendations for depression screening by primary physicians.

USPSTF officials say they have added adults under 65 to the recommendation because the benefits from screening outweigh any potential harm.

The benefits of screening include early identification and treatment of an anxiety disorder. The risks include inaccurate screening, which could result in unnecessary follow-up and treatment. Screening might include brief questionnaires about fears and worries and how these thoughts interfere with daily functioning.

“Anxiety screening can be built into healthcare. At every health visit, doctors can ask a few questions about anxiety and mental health,” says Thea Gallagher, PsyD, a clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health. “We already do this for physical health. We should do it for mental health as well.”

“Screening can catch many symptoms that you might not see as anxiety. For example, trouble sleeping, jitteriness, irritability, or feeling on edge can all be signs of worrying or stress. These can impair a person’s daily functioning, Gallagher told Healthline.

The review leading to the new recommendations began before the pandemic. However, officials say the guidance is timely because of the mental health problems resulting from the pandemic.

Based on the screening results, primary care physicians can refer someone for a more thorough evaluation by a mental health professional.

“The task force found that ‘more research is needed to recommend for or against screening for anxiety in adults over 65,” said Dr. Christopher Dennis, the chief behavioral health officer of Landmark Health.

“In our experience, screening all patients, including those over 65, had identified previously unknown and treatable conditions. This allows us to engage patients in treatment actively and monitor their progress,” Dennis told Healthline.