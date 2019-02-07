There have been multiple drug shortages in recent years. Share on Pinterest A shortage of the drug buspirone has physicians and patients worried. Getty Images There are numerous drugs in mental health professionals’ toolboxes to help get patients what best suits them. But sometimes when they reach for the one thing that’s proven to get the job done, their hands come up empty. Right now, one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for anxiety — buspirone, which is still known by its discontinued brand name BuSpar — is in short supply. The makers of the drugs cite increasing demand as the reason for the shortage that, as of this writing, has no foreseeable ending in sight. It’s also due to a major supplier not following safety protocols.

What is buspirone? Experts say buspirone is a go-to anxiety treatment because of its low risk of side effects compared to benzodiazepines like Xanax and Klonopin. ‘Benzos’ are commonly misused for the euphoric high they give, which makes them prone to addiction and painful withdrawal. Selective-serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), another class of drugs used to treat anxiety, don’t give users a high, but they can have sexual side effects, including erectile dysfunction. Kevon Owen, MS, a clinical psychotherapist in Oklahoma City, says buspirone is his favorite psychopharmacology recommendation because it’s not a benzodiazepine, meaning it’s nonhabit-forming and doesn’t appeal to people who are seeking out its high. “But if you need something to break the edge off anxiety, when taken correctly, it’ll do the job,” he said. “It’s not addictive, and it’s not a nightmare to get off of.” Dr. Alex Dimitriu, who’s double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine, says because of its limited disrupting side effects, which include dizziness and possibly sedation, “buspirone is a great medication.” But with the drug shortage, people who are currently on the medication for anxiety may feel even more uneasy due to the increased likelihood it may not be there the next time they go get their prescription filled. Part of it is due to a major manufacturer having to close one of its plants. Another part is there are more people in the United States with anxiety than other places.

