New research shows seasonal allergies may lead to increased anxiety.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who get persistent sneezing, coughing, and congestion this time of year, you might want to pay attention to new research that suggests a link between seasonal allergies and anxiety.

A study out of Germany examined how various kinds of allergies — from perennial allergies like those to animal hair and food to seasonal allergies triggered by sources like grass pollen — might be tied to people’s psychological health.

It also found that people with generalized anxiety disorders more often experienced pollen allergies, but not year-round allergies.

The research was published in the journal International Archives of Allergy and Immunology.

The difference between those with seasonal and year-round allergies was surprising to the research team, says Katharina Harter, MPH, the publication’s lead author.

“Most surprising was the fact that we found differences between [the impact psychosocial factors have on] seasonal, or pollen, allergies and perennial allergies, like food allergy,” Harter, a doctoral candidate at University Hospital Augsburg (UNIKA-T) in Germany, told Healthline. “Anxiety was positively associated with seasonal allergies but negatively associated with perennial allergies.”

Harter adds that depression seemed to correlate solely with people who experienced year-round allergies.

To achieve their results, the team interviewed 1,782 people in Augsburg, Germany, between the ages of 39 and 88 years old. Out of the group, a little more than a quarter of them said they experienced an allergy of some kind.

About 7.7 percent said they experienced perennial allergies; just more than 6 percent had seasonal allergies; 13.6 percent experienced other forms of allergic reactions.

Why did different kinds of allergies seem to be tied to different psychological conditions?

Harter says it might have to do with the reality that people with perennial allergies have to devise their own coping mechanisms to live with the stresses that could come with managing a peanut allergy, for instance.

If you only deal with a pollen allergy once or twice a year, the stress of managing it could add more anxiety to your daily life than what you normally would experience.

Harter acknowledges that there were some weaknesses to the research itself.

The average age of participants was 61. The findings come from personal recollections from the interviews versus official diagnoses from a doctor’s office. The team has blood samples from all the participants to verify the presence of allergies.

“We would like to investigate if the same associations can be found in confirmed allergies, which were diagnosed based on blood test or skin-prick tests,” she added. “Also, it would be interesting if these associations can be found in other samples.”