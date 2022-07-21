Share on Pinterest Experts say children tend to pick up traits from the parent of the same gender. Westend61/Getty Images Researchers say anxiety disorders are more likely to be transmitted from fathers to sons as well as from mothers to daughters.

They say that’s because children tend to pick up traits and model behavior after the parent of the same biological sex.

Experts say this trend should serve as a reminder to all adults that children are watching closely what grown-ups say and do. Anxiety disorders may be transmitted from mothers to daughters as well as from fathers to sons. That’s the conclusion of a recent study in which researchers report that anxiety may have a pattern of “sex-specific transmission.” “Anxiety disorder in a same-sex parent but not in an opposite-sex parent was significantly associated with a lifetime diagnosis of any anxiety disorders in offspring,” the study authors wrote. “An association between the same-sex parent’s anxiety disorder and anxiety disorders in offspring suggests an environmental mechanism, such as modeling,” they added. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 5.8 million children between 3 and 17 years of age received a diagnosis of anxiety between 2016 and 2019. While it is common for children to have some worries and fears, the CDC states that if the concerns interfere with daily life this may be due to an anxiety disorder. This can be a phobia, social anxiety, separation anxiety, panic disorder, or generalized anxiety. CDC data from 2019 found that 15% of adults experienced anxiety that was mild, moderate or severe during a two-week reporting period. Women were more likely than men to experience anxiety.

What researchers learned The researchers of the recent study conducted interviews with 398 children, 221 mothers, and 237 fathers. They reported that anxiety disorders in a parent of the same sex were associated with a slight increase in the rate of anxiety disorders in same-sex offspring. Anxiety disorders in a parent of the opposite sex did not have the same association. Being in the same house with a parent of the same sex who didn’t have an anxiety disorder was also associated with lower rates of anxiety disorders among offspring of the same sex. Dr. Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist based in California, says the results of the study aren’t surprising. “Although both fathers and mothers have a profound impact on their children, developmental psychology has long focused on the same-sex parent’s distinct emotional and mental impact on the child. Given that young children’s brains are highly impressionable, it makes perfect sense that children would ‘absorb’ anxiety, particularly from the same-sex parent,” she told Healthline. “On a neurobiological level, young children’s brains are formed and changed by everything they encounter, including their parents’ behaviors and environment,” Manly added. “Although children are surely impacted by positive experiences, they are most certainly impacted by negative stimuli such as an anxious parent’s behaviors. As such, although a young child will not consciously adopt a parent’s modeled anxious attitudes and behaviors, the parent’s patterns will be noted and copied nonetheless.”