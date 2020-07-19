Share on Pinterest The antiseptic miramistin could prove an effective weapon in the battle against drug-resistant superbugs. Getty Images

An obscure antiseptic called miramistin, developed by the Soviet space program in the 1950s, may prove to have modern applications in the fight against harmful viruses and bacteria.

According to research, the compound is both environmentally friendly and superbug resistant.

Miramistin’s most potent clinical use is as a topical antiseptic on wounds, skin ulcers, and skin infections.

Clinical trials will be required to determine if the compound is effective on COVID-19.

It sounds like something out of a spy movie.

A compound called miramistin was developed for the Soviet Union’s Cold War space program. It can kill coronaviruses, influenza A, HPV (human papillomavirus), and HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), and was secreted away from the West and only now just rediscovered by scientists in the United Kingdom.

But the truth is a little less cloak-and-dagger and more a matter of circumstance and language barrier.

“Almost all the papers are in Russian or Ukrainian. Only two I think there was ever published in the English language,” said David Denning from the University of Manchester, a co-author of a new U.K. study on miramistin.

Denning’s colleague and lead author on the new study, Dr. Ali Osmanov, is from the Ukraine, where miramistin is still used in a clinical setting. He brought the antiseptic to Manchester’s research team for further — and more up-to-date — study.

“When I looked it up, and Ali came, and we looked at the structure and talked about it, I said, ‘What? I’ve never heard of this! I mean I really know nothing about this at all.’”

“Miramistin has been overlooked in the West, and may have practical and environmental advantages,” Osmanov said in a press release. “Today, antiseptics act as a ‘last frontier’ against antibiotic-resistant bacteria and viruses, and also have an important role in infection control. Unfortunately, currently used antiseptics have some flaws.”

“For example, bleach can exacerbate asthma, and many of the older antiseptics are not active against coronaviruses,” he added.

This one is.