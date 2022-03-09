Share on Pinterest Photography by Aya Brackett

Researchers say an antiseptic treatment known as methenamine hippurate is nearly as effective as antibiotics in treating urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women.

They add that methenamine hippurate also doesn’t contribute to the problem of antibiotic resistance.

At least half of adult women experience at least one UTI in their life. Symptoms include lower abdominal pain, a burning sensation while urinating, and increased frequency of urination.

Experts say you can lower your risk of getting a UTI by drinking plenty of water and taking showers instead of baths.

A non-antibiotic treatment, methenamine hippurate, could benefit women who live with recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

In a new study , researchers say the antiseptic treatment acts as prophylaxis without contributing to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, looked at 240 women over the age of 18 with recurrent UTIs. The participants randomly received either methenamine hippurate or a low dose antibiotic.

The trial lasted 18 months and the women had a follow-up visit every 3 months.

Between 50 and 60 percent of adult women experience at least one UTI in their life. Around 25 percent have recurrent infections.

In the study, recurrent UTIs were categorized as at least two episodes in the past 6 months or three episodes in the past year.

Traditionally, the medical community treats recurrent infections with daily low dose antibiotics.

The problem with this approach is that it can build antibiotic resistance, especially in older adults. Another potential issue is Clostridium difficile (C. diff), which can cause severe diarrhea, fever, nausea, and loss of appetite.

Antibiotics kill both good and bad bacteria in your intestines, leaving you vulnerable to C. diff. You’re more likely to get C. diff when taking antibiotics for a week or more.

If you are taking antibiotics and have diarrhea three or more times a day, and it doesn’t go away after 3 days, you should contact your doctor.