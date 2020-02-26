Share on Pinterest A new research paper recommends that people taking antidepressants slowly taper off the drugs to avoid serious withdrawal side effects. Getty Images A new paper cautions that physicians may be underestimating the potential physical side effects that can come as a person stops taking antidepressant drugs.

The paper recommends tapering off the drugs slowly.

They also recommend that doctors talk with patients about the potential side effects before prescribing the drugs.

The paper sheds light on how our understanding of antidepressants’ effects is widening to include not just immediate impacts on depression but broader effects on the body and person as a whole. Antidepressant medications can be potentially life-saving — boosting mood and social engagement and generally allowing someone to go about their daily life. But, like most drugs, they come with possible side effects. Researchers know a lot about those side effects, what makes them worse, and how to try to mitigate them. But they’re still learning more about how best to balance the potential benefits of antidepressants on mood or anxiety with the potential physical impacts they might have on other aspects of the body or lifestyle, including after patients stop taking the drugs. A new paper cautions that physicians may be underestimating the potential for those side effects after a person comes off these drugs. The potential benefits of antidepressants, the research paper states, may be being “overestimated” and the potential adverse effects may be “overlooked.” The paper recommends tapering off the drugs slowly but also talking with the people who use them about the potential of these later side effects before beginning the drugs in the first place.

Understanding withdrawal Experts say the paper sheds light on how our understanding of antidepressants’ effects is widening to include not just immediate impacts on depression but broader effects on the body and person as a whole. The paper notes that people who stop taking antidepressants can experience antidepressant discontinuation syndrome, sometimes called antidepressant withdrawal. The symptoms can include physical symptoms such as feeling like you have the flu, as well as shocks known as brain shakes or zaps. The longer someone stays on antidepressants, the higher their risk of those symptoms is, the paper states. “I understand that many people feel safe in that their depression or anxiety is continuously managed by medication. However, these are mind-altering drugs and were never intended as a permanent solution,” Mireille Rizkalla, PhD, the lead author of the paper and an assistant professor at Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, said in a press release. To allow for a safer discontinuation of the drugs, Rizkalla and others have recommended tapering off the drugs — slowly reducing the dosage over a period of time. She and her colleagues offer some recommendations in the new paper. For instance, for Zoloft — an SSRI, one of the most commonly prescribed types of antidepressants, which work by making more of a chemical called serotonin available to your brain — the paper recommends reducing the dose by 50 milligrams every 5 to 7 days. The recommended maximum dose of Zoloft is 200 mg.