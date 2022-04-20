Share on Pinterest Experts say antidepressants combined with mental health therapies can be effective in the short term. HOWL/Stocksy United

Researchers say antidepressants don’t necessarily improve quality of life over a long period of time.

They add, however, that there are short-term benefits and people should continue to take their medications as directed by healthcare professionals.

Experts note there are mental health therapies that are effective whether they are done with medications or without them.

Over time, antidepressants do not necessarily cause significantly better health-related quality of life compared to people who don’t take the drugs, according to a new study .

The authors, however, did say more long-term studies are necessary and people shouldn’t stop taking their antidepressant medications.

The research was published on April 20 in the journal PLOS One by a team led by Omar Almohammed, PharmD, Ph.D., a professor in the department of clinical pharmacy of King Saud University in Saudi Arabia.

The team acknowledged studies have demonstrated the efficacy of antidepressant medications in the treatment of depressive disorder. These medications’ effect on overall well-being and health-related quality of life remains debatable, the authors said.

The researchers used data from the 2005-2015 United States Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, a longitudinal study tracking the health services used by Americans, including those for depression.

On average, there were 17 million adults diagnosed with depression each year with two years of follow-up, with 57 percent of those studied receiving antidepressant medications.

The antidepressants showed some improvement in the mental component of the survey. However, the study’s authors say there were no statistically significant associations between antidepressants when compared to the change in the group of people diagnosed with depressive disorder who didn’t take antidepressants.

“In other words, the change in quality of life seen among those on antidepressants over two years was not significantly different from that seen among those not taking the drugs,” the authors wrote.

They also said they weren’t able to separately analyze any subtypes or varying severities of depression and future studies should investigate the use of non-pharmacological depression interventions used in combination with antidepressants.