More than twice as many people with optic neuritis taking the experimental drug saw nearly full recovery of their vision compared to those on a placebo.

A potentially hopeful vision of the future has emerged for people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

An experimental antibody known as anti-LINGO-1 has been successfully used to repair damage to the fatty insulation of nerves, known as myelin, in MS patients, according to a new study.

The research will be presented next week at the American Academy of Neurology’s 67th annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Supported by pharmaceutical giant Biogen, the study was designed to measure the visual evoked potential (VEP) in people who had their first occurrence of optic neuritis, a classic precursor condition that often leads to MS.

Optic neuritis is characterized by inflammation and damage to the optic nerve, resulting in vision changes. Using VEP in these patients provided an accurate way to measure nerve repair since conduction across damaged nerves is slower than that of healthy nerves. Theoretically, if anti-LINGO-1 promotes myelin repair, scientists would see improvement in the VEP scores.

For this phase 2 study named RENEW, 82 people who had optic neuritis were first given high-dose steroids. Then they were randomly divided into two groups. One group was treated with the experimental anti-LINGO-1 while the other group received a placebo. It was a “double blind” study meaning neither the volunteers nor the doctors knew which group got which treatment.

“In the RENEW study anti-LINGO-1 was delivered via IV infusion every four weeks for 20 weeks (total of 6 doses),” explained lead study author Dr. Diego Cadavid, senior director of clinical development at Biogen, in an interview with Healthline. Cadavid’s team then followed the patients using the VEP test to measure changes in vision.

The most common side effects seen more in those treated with anti-LINGO-1 were fatigue, nausea, and paresthesia (defined most commonly as a “prickly sensation” or “pins and needles”).

Learn More: What Is Optic Neuritis? »