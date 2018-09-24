Now, a new study from Case Western Reserve University shows that antibiotics can damage immune cells and worsen oral infections.

If taken incorrectly, researchers believe antibiotics can do more harm than good. They can cause bacteria to become increasingly resistant to treatment, for example, and destroy healthy flora in the gut.

Antibiotics have long been scrutinized for their misuse, overuse, and harsh side effects.

Study finds antibiotics may do more harm than good if you’re not actually sick.

The body’s natural defenses are very effective in killing off certain oral infections and regulating inflammation, according to the research, which was published in Frontiers in Microbiology last month.

The research team examined resident bacteria in the body, their effect on the production of white blood cells, and the role they both play in combating infections of the mouth.

“We set out to find out what happens when you don’t have bacteria to fight a fungal infection,” study lead Pushpa Pandiyan, PhD, an assistant professor of biological sciences in the School of Dental Medicine at Case Western Reserve University, said in a statement. “What we found was that antibiotics can kill short-chain fatty acids produced by [the] body’s own good bacteria.”

When the body is healthy, it houses good bacteria that produce short chain fatty acids (SCFA), which, in turn, promote the development and maintenance of white blood cells.

Those white blood cells — called Tregs and Th-17 — are then able to fight and protect us from fungal infections and harmful pathogens and keep inflammation at bay.

The researchers discovered that antibiotics destroyed the good bacteria, which, consequently, depleted the production of SCFAs and damaged the ability of white blood cells from fighting off fungal infections, such as Candida, in a laboratory setting.

In other words, the antibiotics hurt the body’s own immune response and made it difficult to protect itself against harmful germs.

In addition, continued misuse and overuse of antibiotics gives bacteria the opportunity to grow resistant to treatment and poses the threat of bacterial infections that are much harder to treat.

“Long-term and mindless use of antibiotics could also hamper how the immune system works in other infections such as viral and other fungal infections,” Pandiyan told Healthline.