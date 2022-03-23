Share on Pinterest Long-term antibiotics use in midlife may lead to cognitive decline in women later in life, according to new research published in the journal PLOS ONE. Javier Pardina/Stocksy United

Doctors already know several key modifiable risk factors for cognitive decline.

Women who use a significant amount of antibiotics in midlife are more likely to have a cognitive decline in later life, according to new research published in the journal PLOS One.

The study involved 14,542 female nurses in the U.S.

Assessment on cognitive functioning came from a self-administered computerized neuropsychological test battery between 2014 and 2018.

Compared with non-antibiotic users, women who reported taking antibiotics for at least 2 months in midlife (mean age of 54.7) had lower mean cognitive scores 7 years later.

Cognitive scores included global cognition, psychomotor speed and attention, and learning and working memory. The researchers found an association between increasing total exposure to antibiotics in midlife and lower cognitive scores in all three cognitive domains.

According to the researchers, the effect was equivalent to what would be expected for 3 to 4 years of aging.

“These data provide a better understanding of potential complications of antibiotics throughout life, as well as generate hypotheses about the role of the gut microbiome in cognition,” study authors wrote.

Previous research suggests that antibiotics can cause significant changes in gut microbiota, which can affect short- and long-term health.

Dr. Jan K. Carney is the associate dean for public health and health policy and a professor of medicine at Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

Carney told Healthline this was a well-conducted observational study using the Nurses’ Health Study II, with more than 100,000 female participants.

“A couple of notable features of these studies is that they have thousands of participants. The return rate for questionnaires obtained every 2 years is over 90 percent, which is extraordinary,” Carney said.

“Similar studies could be replicated in other populations, including males, and importantly, in diverse populations, to see whether these findings are noted beyond the group studied,” said Carney.