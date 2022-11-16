Share on Pinterest Replacement surgery and fusion can help people with ankle osteoarthritis. Cavan Images/Getty Images

Researchers say replacement surgery as well as fusion surgery can help people with ankle osteoarthritis.

They note that there are potential complications from both procedures.

Experts say milder forms of ankle osteoarthritis can be treated with steroid injections and topical creams.

They say you reduce your risk of osteoarthritis by staying active and wearing supportive shoes.

Total ankle replacement and ankle fusion both improve a person’s quality of life and have similar clinical scores and risks after surgery.

That’s according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers at the University College London and Imperial College London completed a randomized controlled trial of 303 people with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis to determine if an ankle replacement or ankle fusion were superior in providing relief and improving quality of life.

All participants were between 50 and 85, and their treating surgeon believed they were suitable for either surgery.

The scientists followed the participants for 52 weeks after surgery. They calculated each person’s clinical response using the walking/standing domain of the Manchester-Oxford Foot Questionnaire both before surgery and 52 weeks after. A total of 281 scores were analyzed.

The participants’ scores were similar for both treatments. However, in a retrospective analysis, the researchers found that ankle replacement using a fixed-bearing implant had better outcomes than ankle fusion at 52 weeks.

Both groups had similar rates of adverse events.

For those who received ankle replacement, wound-healing complications and nerve injuries were most common. Those who received ankle fusion reported more problems with blood clots and nonunion of the ankle bones.

“This is an important study,” said Dr. David Lee, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon and chair of the orthopedics department at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California. “There are many challenges to conducting a randomized controlled trial for surgical treatment, and the authors are to be commended.”

“As mentioned in the paper and editorial, many of the findings are consistent with existing non-randomized trials that have been published,” Lee told Healthline. “One interpretation of these findings could be that there is a role for both ankle replacements and ankle fusions as surgical treatment options. Hopefully, future findings will provide even more specific data to guide nuanced decision-making.”