Chinese researchers say anal swabs are effective in testing for COVID-19. U.S. experts aren't so sure. Researchers in China say people with COVID-19 have active gut viral infections.

They say using anal swabs can therefore be effective in detecting the disease.

However, U.S. experts say nasal and throat swabs are better because COVID-19 is an upper respiratory disease. Experts in the United States are questioning the use of anal swabs in China to detect COVID-19. Researchers from the Faculty of Medicine of Chinese University of Hong Kong (CU Medicine) say they’ve found for the first time that people with COVID-19 have active and prolonged gut viral infection. They say the infections occur even in the absence of gastrointestinal symptoms and even after the respiratory infection has cleared. That means anal swab testing, which requires inserting a swab up to 2 inches into the rectum and rotating several times, could detect COVID-19 cases that the standard nose and throat swabs would miss, experts say. Or does it? While the findings impact China’s clinical management of COVID-19 patients, U.S. experts caution against taking the study — or anal swab testing for the novel coronavirus — seriously.

Breaking down the research Anal swabbing and stool screening is not a new method of testing for COVID-19 in China. Since September 2020, CU Medicine has been providing 2,000 tests a day, including stool screening tests. Free stool sample testing of children and select populations has been occurring since last March. “It is hoped that this helps identify asymptomatic people carrying the COVID-19 virus as early as possible in order to stop its spread in our community,” CU Medicine officials say in a press release. These stool tests are focused on high-risk babies and young children, the pediatric population returning to Hong Kong from high-risk areas, and people who have difficulties collecting specimens of sputum, nasal swabs, and throat swabs. “Stool specimens are more convenient, safe and non-invasive to collect in the [pediatric] population and can give accurate results,” Paul Kay Sheung CHAN, chairman of the Department of Microbiology and associate director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research, said in the press release. “Among the confirmed cases in the territory, we note that there is more than one COVID-19 patient who had stool test positive while tests for respiratory samples were negative,” added Francis Ka Leung Chan, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research. How many more? Three patients from a sample of 15 showed active viral infection up to 6 days post-respiratory infection clearance at the beginning of the pandemic. “Some countries, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are currently in contact with us for details and arrangements of stool tests for COVID-19,” according to the press release.