A diet high in fruits, vegetables, and beans may be linked to a lower risk of developing dementia, according to a new study out of Greece.

People who ate an anti-inflammatory diet were less likely to develop dementia during the study time period.

Less inflammation in the body may aid the brain and help lower dementia risk over time.

A new study from the American Academy of Neurology found that people who follow an anti-inflammatory diet — which is rich in fruits, vegetables, beans along with tea or coffee — have a lower risk of developing dementia later on.

These foods are great sources of beneficial vitamins and minerals, which can protect our cells from damage and prevent inflammation in the body.

There’s a known link between inflammation and neurocognitive diseases like dementia.

Decreasing the amount of inflammation in the body, and therefore the brain, can potentially help lower the risk of developing these diseases.

The report was published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, on Wednesday.

“We know diet plays a major role in our overall health, whether it is heart health or brain health or anything in between. This study adds to the growing body of evidence that what we choose to eat can affect our risk for disease, and, in this case, the risk of dementia,” said Liz Weinandy, MPH, a registered dietitian nutritionist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.