Share on Pinterest Amazon Prime Day starts October 11 Tom Werner/Getty Images Amazon Prime Day deals are back for a second time this year.

Amazon will run its Prime Early Access Sale October 11 to 12

The company is offering Black Friday-type bargains across a broad range of product categories and brands. They say good things come to those who wait, but for anyone anxiously anticipating the next Amazon Prime Day deals event – they won’t have to wait for long. Although the retail giant already hosted its famous Prime Day deals in July, the retailer has announced a second mega sale that will run from October 11 -12. Amazon will have a Prime Early Access Sale that’s exclusive to Prime members. They will offer Black Friday-type bargains across a broad range of product categories and brands. Healthline wants to help you prepare for this year’s second Prime Day. Keep reading to find out about Amazon Prime Day and some of the many health-related bargains you can expect.

The new Amazon Prime Day Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is a new bargain event providing Amazon Prime members with exclusive early access to holiday deals. It’s a two-day event that begins on October 11, and ends October 12. The sale is available in 15 countries that include the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and China. While the sale lasts 48-hours, it’s important to remember that items can run out and Amazon Lightning Deals are limited-time, limited-inventory discounts.

Not too late to join and enjoy Amazon Prime deals Although this month’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is just for Prime members, there’s still time to sign up for a Prime membership during the sale by taking advantage of a free 30-day trial. For everybody who missed last summer’s Prime Day sale, here’s a second chance to stock up on holiday deals before Black Friday and score big discounts on health and wellness item.

Treat yourself to Prime Day deals For those who enjoy at-home workouts, you can look out for deals on equipment like kettlebells, and space-saving adjustable dumbbells. There will likely be excellent deals on treadmills, rowers, and elliptical machines. To keep your body running at its peak, take advantage of Prime Day deals on vitamins and herbal supplements.

Make the most of Amazon deals Consider setting up an Amazon Wish List, it’s a way to identify the items you need most before Prime Day starts, and once those sales go live, it’s easy to add them to your cart. Also, try the Amazon app, it makes it easy to watch any deals you’re interested in and receive a quick notification when they start.