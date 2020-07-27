Share on Pinterest Alzheimer’s disease has a strong genetic component, but lifestyle behaviors such as exercise and diet can help lower some risks. Getty Images

A new study has identified 19 risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

Higher risk factors included high body mass index late in life, diabetes, and stress.

Lower risk factors included weight loss late in life and sleep patterns.

Experts say genetics are the strongest component of Alzheimer’s disease, but some lifestyle changes can help reduce risk.

There’s not much medical science can currently do to help you if you have Alzheimer’s disease.

But there’s a lot you can do personally to potentially lower your risk of getting the neurological disease in the first place.

A new report from China identifies 19 “life-course practices” that can reduce Alzheimer’s disease risk through behavioral change.

“Nearly two-thirds of these suggestions target vascular risk factors and lifestyle, strengthening the importance of keeping a good vascular condition, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for preventing [Alzheimer’s],” according to the research review led by Dr. Jin-Tai Yu of Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University.

The review of nearly 400 studies identified higher risk factors such as:

high body mass index (BMI) in late life

hyperhomocysteinemia (high levels of the amino acid homocysteine in the blood)

depression

stress

diabetes

head trauma

hypertension in midlife

orthostatic hypotension (dizziness when you stand up after sitting or lying down)

Lower educational attainment and cognitive activity were also associated with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Factors that were considered to have less of a role in Alzheimer’s development included:

obesity in midlife

weight loss in late life

physical exercise

smoking

sleep

cerebrovascular disease

frailty

atrial fibrillation

insufficient vitamin C intake

“Behavioral change — more exactly, maintaining a healthy lifestyle — indeed plays an important role in modifying all [the] 19 associated factors,” Yu told Healthline. “However, to achieve the anticipated goals, only behavioral change is not enough, and we do recommend some specific interventions.”

Hypertension, for example, can be addressed through lifestyle changes such as limiting salt intake, quitting smoking, and reducing stress.

“But antihypertensive drugs are inevitable for the patients who [have] already been diagnosed with hypertension,” said Yu. “In addition, some other interventions like nicotine replacement for stubborn tobacco addiction, hypoglycemic drugs for diabetes, anticoagulants for atrial fibrillation, B-vitamin and/or folic acid for hyperhomocysteinemia, are also suggested.”