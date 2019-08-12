Share on Pinterest Experts say people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s may be more prone to taking daytime naps. Getty Images

Researchers have discovered that when a protein form tangles, it can kill nerve cells, destroying parts of the brain responsible for maintaining wakefulness.

The researchers theorize this is why excessive daytime sleepiness may be a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease.

Experts say that poor sleep patterns can also cause these protein tangles to form, and getting sufficient sleep is an important way to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

While an occasional nap can help us get through the day, excessive daytime sleepiness could be a sign of increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

That’s according to research published today by the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

In the study, scientists measured signs of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain regions associated with promoting wakefulness in 13 deceased individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and compared them to 7 people who didn’t have it.

The researchers obtained the data from the UCSF Neurodegenerative Disease Brain Bank.

The brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease had a significant buildup of a protein called tau in all the wakefulness-promoting areas they examined.

Tau is a protein normally found within nerve cells that helps form structures that move nutrients within nerve cells.

Usually tau protein helps keep these structures — called microtubules — stable and strong. But in Alzheimer’s disease, this protein collapses into masses called tangles.

When this happens, the microtubules can no longer transport nutrients and other essential substances in nerve cells, leading to cell death.

Tau tangles are considered a sign of Alzheimer’s disease development.

“In this particular study, we were curious if a specific network within the brain stem and subcortical regions are affected in Alzheimer’s disease. We found that the network, which [promotes] wakefulness, is obliterated in Alzheimer’s disease,” Joseph Oh, the study’s lead author and a staff research associate in the Grinberg Lab Memory and Aging Center at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at UCSF, told Healthline.

“Our lab was interested in looking at early pathological changes in the human Alzheimer’s disease brains, focusing on the brain stem and subcortical regions,” Oh added.

“These regions have been historically less focused on in Alzheimer’s disease research. However, we and several others have shown that these regions are highly involved in the disease pathogenesis,” he said.