A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial

Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging.

Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not improve brain function.

A potential new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease showed promise in a recent clinical trial, although not all experts are convinced the medication is an effective treatment.

Researchers said the drug, lecanemab, slowed cognitive and functional decline by 27% when given to people with Alzheimer’s in a phase 3 clinical trial.

In a statement, officials at the Alzheimer’s Discovery Drug Foundation (ADDF) said the findings showed “modest effectiveness,” but they are still encouraged by the news.

“The combination of the biomarker change – reduced amyloid – plus slowing of cognitive decline in this study is encouraging news for the 57 million patients around the world living with Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Howard Fillit, the co-founder and chief science officer at the ADDF. “However, amyloid-clearing drugs will provide an incremental benefit at best and there is still a pressing need for the next generation of drugs focused on other targets based on our knowledge of the biology of aging. We are optimistic about the future as many of these drugs are in development, with 75% of drugs in the pipeline now targeting non-amyloid pathways of neurodegeneration.”

Lecanemab is used to treat early Alzheimer’s disease. In earlier clinical trials, it was shown to lower levels of beta-amyloid plaque, a biomarker of the disease found in the brain.

“Lecanemab… is a monoclonal antibody infusion therapy that targets components of beta-amyloid, which build up… as part of the plaques and tangles that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. And these new therapies effectively clear those amyloid plaques. It’s an exciting new chapter in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Scott A. Kaiser, a geriatrician and the director of geriatric cognitive health for the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

“We know that it clears the beta-amyloid plaque,” Kaiser told Healthline. “The question is whether or not that actually helps with brain function. But the idea is that these plaques are interfering with the effective communication and overall interaction between brain cells and that clearing them could have positive effects.”