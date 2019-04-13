Share on Pinterest Researchers say most of the people misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis had been treated for the disease for years. Getty Images

The misdiagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) is a problem with significant consequences for patients as well as the healthcare system.

There are nearly 1 million people in the United States living with the disease.

And researchers now say nearly 20 percent of them are misdiagnosed. Most of them had another condition but had been treated for MS for years.

“The diagnosis of MS is tricky. Both the symptoms and MRI testing results can look like other conditions, such as stroke, migraines, and vitamin B-12 deficiency,” Dr. Marwa Kaisey, a specialist in neurology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and a co-lead investigator of the study, said in a statement to Healthline. “You have to rule out any other diagnoses, and it’s not a perfect science.”

The study looked at 241 patients across three campuses and will be published in the May issue of the peer-reviewed journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders.

Kaisey, along with co-lead investigator Dr. Nancy Sicotte, interim chair of neurology and director of the Cedars-Sinai Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology Center, and researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Vermont, analyzed patients who had been diagnosed by other physicians and then referred to the Cedars-Sinai or UCLA multiple sclerosis clinics over the course of a year.

Investigators wanted to see how many patients were misdiagnosed with MS and identify common characteristics among those who had been misdiagnosed.

The research found that almost 1 in 5 patients who came to the medical centers with a previous diagnosis of MS didn’t fulfill the criteria for that diagnosis.

On average, researchers said, these people spent four years getting treatment for MS before receiving a correct diagnosis.

“When we see a patient like that, even though they come to us with an established diagnosis, we just start from the beginning,” Sicotte said.

The most common correct diagnosis was migraine (16 percent), followed by radiologically isolated syndrome, in which patients don’t experience symptoms of MS even though their MRI results may look like the disease.

Among those misdiagnosed, 72 percent had been prescribed MS treatments. Forty-eight percent of these patients received therapies that carry a known risk of developing progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), a serious disease in the white matter of the brain.

“I’ve seen patients suffering side effects from the medication they were taking for a disease they didn’t have,” Kaisey said. “Meanwhile, they weren’t getting treatment for what they did have. The cost to the patient is huge — medically, psychologically, financially.”

Researchers estimated that the unnecessary treatments identified in this study alone cost almost $10 million.