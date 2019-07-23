Share on Pinterest Physicians want all pregnant women to get screened for hepatitis B during their first prenatal visit. Getty Images

Only 84 to 88 percent of women report getting hepatitis B screening during pregnancy.

If a pregnant woman is diagnosed with hepatitis B, physicians can take steps to reduce the risk of transmission to the fetus.

Infants who contract hepatitis B during delivery are significantly more likely to develop chronic liver disease later in life.

Today, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) affirmed their recommendation that all pregnant women should be screened for the hepatitis B virus (HBV) at their first prenatal visit.

This supports a previous recommendation from the volunteer panel of national health and medicine experts, said Dr. Lisa Valle, OBGYN at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. It also builds on the recommendations of other national organizations.

“The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology has previously endorsed screening for hepatitis B in all pregnant women in the first trimester too,” Valle said.

However, despite the affirmation for advice issued over a decade ago, only 84 to 88 percent of pregnant women report being screened during their pregnancies.

Just 26 states require all pregnant women be screened for hepatitis B (HBV,) and just 19 of those require it be done at the first prenatal visit or shortly after confirming pregnancy.

Screening expectant mothers is the easiest way to identify an HBV infection early.

This can help healthcare providers and parents prevent a child from acquiring the infection from their mother before or during birth

They can also provide care for the mother and prevent symptoms or complications of the infection, including pain and jaundice, during the pregnancy.

“Vertical transmission — transmission from mother to child — remains a significant cause of new hepatitis B infections, so prenatal screening is a way to try to intervene early in patients with a high viral load and potentially reduce the risk of transmission during pregnancy,” said Dr. Elizabeth Dierking, FACOG, residency program director in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at St Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“It also allows physicians and nurses to take additional precautions during the labor, delivery, and initial newborn period that can further reduce this risk of transmission.”