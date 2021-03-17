Share on Pinterest The U.S. government expects to have several hundred million doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines ready when eligibility is opened to all adults on May 1, 2021. MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The Biden administration has set a target date of May 1, 2021, for all U.S. adults to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. government has purchased hundreds of millions of doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to help meet demand.

Despite the increasing supply and availability of the vaccines, many Americans remain hesitant about getting vaccinated, which could prolong the pandemic.

“It’s a great day to be a Mississippian! If you want a shot, you can get a shot!”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took to Twitter to announce that his state is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents 16 years or older.

It’s the second state to do so. Alaska was the first.

There are indications others could soon follow.

This comes as the White House is stepping up production and distribution of the vaccines.

President Biden has set a target date of May 1 for all U.S. adults to be eligible for the shots, saying it puts the nation on a path to get closer to “normal” by July 4.

“When I first heard that, I really sat up in my chair and said… I hope we’re not overpromising,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“The companies must have given real firm assurances that they are going to produce and ship vaccines in sufficient amounts,” he told Healthline. “Because at the moment, demand continues to exceed supply.”