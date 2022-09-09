Share on Pinterest Improving healthcare for people living with Alopecia? This looks like a job for Alison Lee (pictured above) and the Alopecia Justice League. Image Provided by Alison Lee

As a young child, Alison Lee woke up to strands of hair on her pillow. So much hair fell out that she developed bald patches over her head.

At the age of five, her parents took her to a dermatologist. It was then that she and her parents heard the words “alopecia areata” for the first time.

“Alopecia is a generic term that refers to hair loss,” says Dr. Sean Behnam, a hair transplant surgeon and the co-founder of Happy Head.

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) estimates that 6.8 million people in the U.S. have the condition. But Lee says many people learned of it for the first time during the Oscars when comedian Chris Rock made comments about Jada Pinkett Smith, an actress and talk show host who has the condition. Pinkett Smith’s husband, the actor Will Smith, responded by slapping Rock.

It was an ugly moment, but one of the few silver linings was that it called attention to the disease.

“The moment at the Oscars certainly brought unmatched attention to alopecia areata,” Lee says. “For the first time, even my peers were talking about the condition.”

For Lee, this awareness is important. Though alopecia’s most noticeable symptom is hair loss, it can take a hidden toll. Lee also grew up on the receiving end of comments and bullying, which affected her socially and emotionally.

“Because alopecia is very noticeable, our day-to-day lives are affected in ways many wouldn’t even consider,” Lee says. “While I have had alopecia areata for many years, considering all the factors, risks, and worst-case scenarios is still exhausting.”

For example, she has to worry about her bandana falling off while playing competitive soccer and finding headwear that can absorb sweat and stay on while working out.

“Because everyone has hair, it is challenging to grasp life without it,” Lee says. “It is even more difficult for individuals to empathize with the cause without the ability to relate.”

But Lee is not alone. One 2018 review suggested that people, particularly women, with alopecia can experience adverse psychosocial effects and reduced quality of life. Researchers called for more recommendations regarding treatments, camouflage techniques, and support groups.

Lee is pushing for these solutions by turning her struggles into advocacy. In October 2021, Lee, now 16, co-founded the Alopecia Justice League with Lindsay Sullivan. She hopes to get bill H.R. 5430 passed, which would mandate insurance coverage for wigs under Medicare — making them more accessible to individuals regardless of income level.

“All individuals with hair loss should be empowered to choose what to wear on their heads without bearing any financial burdens,” Lee says. “Wigs are imperative to the mental health of many with hair loss. Nevertheless, high-quality, durable wigs can cost thousands of dollars and are not covered by insurance.”

Awareness of the condition is key. And Lee and a pair of experts discussed the condition and how patients and others can advocate for solutions.