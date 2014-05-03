Though the exact causes are unknown, the obesity epidemic is one likely culprit.

In the U.S., the number of adults newly diagnosed with diabetes has more than tripled over the last thirty years, from 500,000 in 1980 to more than 1.5 million in 2011, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Until now, there’s been very little information on the incidence of diabetes among American youth. But a newly published study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that the trend is nearly as dramatic for children and teens.

Between 2001 and 2009, the number of U.S. youths living with type 1 diabetes increased by at least 21 percent, according to researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. That increase was seen across the board, irrespective of gender, race, age, or ethnic group.

The number of young people living with type 2 diabetes increased as well. The rate of children and teens with type 2 diabetes jumped by about 30 percent over a period of just 8 years. The increase was seen in both boys and girls, younger and older children, and among white, black, and Hispanic youths, the researchers said.

