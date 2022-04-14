Share on Pinterest Julie Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

An Alabama law criminalizes gender-affirming healthcare for transgender and nonbinary youth.

Only one other state — Arkansas — has enacted a law restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

The law will go into effect on May 8.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill this month that criminalizes gender-affirming healthcare for transgender and nonbinary youth.

The law makes it a felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 — for doctors to provide or recommend interventions such as puberty blockers and hormone therapies to people under 19 years old.

It also includes bans on gender-affirming surgery — which is extremely rare among youth — and compels school personnel to disclose to a child’s parent or legal guardian that a “minor’s perception [of] his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex.”

“I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl,” said Ivey in a statement Friday, according to The Hill.

“We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life,” she added.

A group of physicians and patients filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the law.

The law “denies necessary and appropriate medical treatment to transgender minors and imposes criminal penalties on parents and healthcare providers who obtain or provide such care,” according to legal documents.

Only one other state — Arkansas — has enacted a law restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare for minors. A federal judge blocked this from going into effect pending the outcome of a lawsuit by the ACLU.