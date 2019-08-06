Share on Pinterest Millions of Americans have atrial fibrillation but many don’t know it. Getty Images

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is notoriously hard to diagnose because symptoms can be intermittent.

Between 2 and 6 million Americans have AFib.

The condition puts them at increased risk for heart failure, blood clots, strokes, and other cardiac events.

Millions of Americans live with the potentially dangerous condition called atrial fibrillation (AFib), but many may never get diagnosed.

Dr. Vinay Mehta, medical director of cardiac electrophysiology at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said someone with atrial fibrillation can experience symptoms of the condition at irregular times.

It could happen at night one day and in the afternoon the next. Or symptoms could occur for five minutes today but two hours tomorrow.

“AFib is something that can come and go,” he told Healthline. “It’s a very finicky diagnosis and is often missed.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2.7 million and 6.1 million U.S. people are living with AFib, a condition where chambers of the heart quiver or produce an irregular heartbeat.

It can contribute to heart failure, blood clots, strokes, and other problems.

The difficult part, specialists admit, is how hard it can be to detect.

Typically, a patient with heart troubles will undergo an electrocardiogram, or EKG. That’s a recording of the heart’s electrical activity while the test is being administered and a trained expert will review the readout.

But if the patient isn’t experiencing symptoms at the time of the test, it may not be detectable, so researchers at the Mayo Clinic recently released the results of a study where they used artificial intelligence to look over hundreds of thousands of EKGs and found a way to potentially diagnose AFib in as little as 10 seconds.

Dr. Paul Friedman, chair of the department of cardiovascular medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said in a statement that applying an AI model to EKG readings allows doctors to detect signs of AFib, even if larger symptoms aren’t occurring when the EKG is recorded.

“It is like looking at the ocean now and being able to tell that there were big waves yesterday,” he said.