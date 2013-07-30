New stem cell research could have you looking at your dentist’s toilet differently.

Urine and teeth are two things you’d rather not associate with each other, but new research into stem cells shows one may be someday used to grow the other.

Researchers from Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health and other Chinese research centers have developed a novel way to grow teeth in mice, using stem cells gathered from urine.

In a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell Regeneration, the scientists showed that a specific type of cells—pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)—can be engineered from urine and developed into cells to regrow teeth.

The approach could potentially solve a major problem for adults who break or lose teeth through injury or disease.