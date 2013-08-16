New research offers more evidence that stem cells are the key to repairing heart muscle damage.

New research shows that stem cells can repair the damage wreaked by heart disease, with cautious optimism from doctors pending the outcomes of clinical trials on humans.

The journal Cell published this study by researchers at King’s College London and others on Thursday. In an experiment on rats, they found that stem cells must be present in order for the heart muscle to repair itself after an attack.

When the doctors injected these heart stem cells into rats, they naturally found their way to the heart to repair damaged tissue, offering hope for less invasive treatments either by intravenous delivery of stem cells or even oral medications.

In damaged hearts, the cells already there often become unable to multiply and repair tissue as scar tissue replaces healthy muscle, the study authors explained.

In a joint statement to Healthline, Drs. Georgina Ellison and Bernardo Nadal-Ginard from King’s and Daniele Torella from Magna Graecia University in Catanzaro, Italy said they hope their research leads to better alternatives for people whose only hope is a heart transplant. “The cell therapy we are in the process of developing should be available at all times, easy to apply, available to all candidate patients, and affordable for the national health systems.”

Trials on humans are set to begin later this year. Similar trials using slightly different cells and mechanism of action are already underway.