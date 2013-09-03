Clinical nurse specialists can provide a similarly excellent level of care to patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis.

You’ll likely seek out a doctor’s insight if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis (RA), but a new study suggests that it’s a nurse who can make all the difference in managing your disease. Research from the University of Leeds in the U.K. shows that care from clinical nurse specialists is just as good—perhaps even better—than similar treatment offered by consultant rheumatologists.

“The results of this study show that clinics run by rheumatology clinical nurse specialists can manage many people with rheumatoid arthritis without any reduction in the quality of care and treatment,” said Dr. Mwidimi Ndosi of Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Medicine in a press release.

The findings, published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, could pave the way for significant changes in the way we think about not only the treatment of RA but also about the role of nurses in health care.

“There will obviously always be a place for specialist medical input at certain times in the patient journey, but this study shows the importance of specialist rheumatology team work and is a future model of care which requires serious consideration for widespread implementation within the NHS [National Health Service],” said Professor Alan Silman, medical director of Arthritis Research U.K.

Patients in the nationwide randomized controlled trial were separated into two groups over a 12-month period. One group was assigned to nurse-led care, while the other was given rheumatologist-led care. Both groups received routine treatment and were assessed periodically.



Nurse-led care was more cost-effective with respect to cost of care and disease activity change, a measurement used to evaluate the progression of RA. The most striking find in this study, however, was that those in the nursing group saw more improvement in disease activity than those in the doctor-led group. Researchers also determined that the nurses were just as competent as the rheumatologists at all individual follow-up time points and at the endpoint of the study.