A new clinical trial confirms that Fluzone Hi-Dose better protects seniors against influenza. When should you get your dose?

As health experts gear up for this year’s flu season, results from a large clinical trial show that seniors are best protected with a high-dose vaccine.

Sanofi’s Fluzone Hi-Dose was fast-tracked through the FDA approval process in 2009 on the condition that they test the vaccine in a study to confirm its efficacy.

A clinical trial of 30,000 seniors over the age of 65 showed Fluzone Hi-Dose was 24.2 percent more effective in preventing influenza than the standard vaccine, the company said this week.

High-dose flu shots like Fluzone Hi-Dose were specifically designed for people over the age of 65, who run a higher risk of complications from the flu virus and whose immune systems are comparatively weaker.

The high-dose flu shot is covered by Medicare.