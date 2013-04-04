New research is drawing attention away from the head and toward the heart for men with balding crowns. Male pattern baldness affects around 30 to 40 percent of adult men in early and middle age, and nearly 80 percent of all men by the time they reach 80 years old. While going bald can take a toll on a man’s confidence and sense of attractiveness (though Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson might disagree), until recently it wasn’t associated with much beyond the need for a good winter hat.



In the past few years, however, researchers have begun to uncover a link between male pattern baldness and coronary heart disease (CHD). CHD is the result of progressive coronary artery disease (CAD), in which plaque builds up in the heart’s arteries, slowing blood flow. Unfortunately, CHD is one side effect of male pattern baldness that even the strongest Rogaine won’t fix. After synthesizing the findings of six studies of men ages 55 to 60 in the U.S. and Europe, Japanese researchers concluded that baldness may be associated with an increased risk of CHD. And like cardiovascular risk itself, male pattern baldness is in some measure caused by your genes.



“My grandfathers had moderate [to] severe baldness and they died of coronary heart disease. I wondered if some link exists between baldness and CHD,” said study author Tomohide Yamada, MD, of the department of diabetes and metabolic disease at the University of Tokyo.



But while this may be bad news for some men, there is a bit of a silver lining. Depending on just how you go bald, your risk profile varies.

Mapping Male Pattern Baldness The researchers identified four different types of balding: severe vertex balding, moderate vertex balding, mild vertex balding, and frontal balding. Vertex balding refers to the top, or crown, of the head, and severe vertex balding is the type most associated with an increased risk of CHD. “In this study, vertex baldness was significantly associated with an increased risk of CHD among younger men as well as among all participants, and the association was dependent on the severity of baldness,” Yamada said. While these findings certainly suggest an association, further study is needed to determine the exact relationship between lost hair and clogged arteries. Scientists hypothesize that the link between balding and CHD may be caused by insulin resistance, which increases the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease and appears slightly more often in bald men than in their peers. Previous studies have pointed to an association between male pattern baldness, metabolic syndrome, and hypertension.