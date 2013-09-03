New research suggests that fewer calories means more years of life, but not all scientists are convinced. The Fountain of Youth may not be a myth after all. According to new research, it’s in your brain, found in proteins called sirtuins. A chemical found in wine, resveratrol, has been shown to stimulate sirtuins, which is why red wine is believed to help you live longer. Research has also linked increased sirtuin production to low-calorie diets. The theory that fewer calories lead to a longer life dates as far back as the 18th century Japanese philosopher and scientist Kaibara Ekiken. He lived to be 84, which was twice the average life expectancy at the time he died.

An Extra 14 Years of Life If a high-calorie diet can cause obesity, which can lead to diabetes, heart disease, and more, doesn’t it stand to reason that a low-calorie diet can reduce a person’s risk of dying prematurely? Developmental biologist Dr. Shin-ichiro Imai says that links between a low-calorie diet and longevity have already been found in a variety of animal models. In a new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, Imai and others at the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine argue that a specific sirtuin, SIRT1, operates in the brain to significantly delay aging. It does this by enticing areas in the hippocampus to trigger changes in skeletal muscle. “We found that only the mice that overexpressed SIRT1 in the brain (called BRASTO) had significant lifespan extension and delay in aging, just like normal mice reared under dietary restriction regimens,” Imai said. At 24 months old—the mouse equivalent of a 70-year-old human—the BRASTO mice appeared as active as five-month-old mice. For humans, this would mean women could live an extra 14 years and men an extra seven years. Previous studies on mice showed that increased sirtuins could extend their lives by 15 percent.