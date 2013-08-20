New research shows too much coffee is bad for your heart and good for your liver, but did you know certain brands of beer are preferred among emergency room goers? Read this before your next sip of whatever you’re drinking: New research on Americans’ drinking habits pinpoints who shouldn’t drink too much coffee, who may benefit from it, and what your preferred brand of beer says about your likelihood of ending your evening at the ER.

Who Should Cut Down on the Java

People under the age of 55 should watch their coffee consumption. A study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that those who drink more than 28 cups of coffee a week are 21 percent more likely to meet an earlier demise from cardiovascular disease. This was based on data collected in a 17-year study of more than 40,000 people. More than half of Americans say they drink coffee every day, consuming, on average, just over three cups a day, according to the latest figures from the National Coffee Association. Researchers found that heavy coffee drinkers of both sexes were more likely to smoke and had lower levels of lung health, which also increased their risks of premature death. Researchers said heavy coffee drinkers over the age of 55 faced no such risks. Researchers noted that the complex mixture of components in coffee make it high in antioxidants, which make it beneficial for the brain and preventing inflammation, but the caffeine levels make it dangerous for the heart in some people.

Who May Benefit from an Extra Cup While coffee is bad for some people’s hearts, new research shows that four cups of coffee or tea a day may be good for your liver. A team of researchers led by Duke Medical School students found that increased caffeine intake in laboratory and mouse models was able to protect against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a common condition that can lead to liver failure. Researchers found that caffeine helps the body break up fat stored in liver cells, which prompted them to believe caffeine-based medications may help certain people with the disease.