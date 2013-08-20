New research shows too much coffee is bad for your heart and good for your liver, but did you know certain brands of beer are preferred among emergency room goers?
Read this before your next sip of whatever you’re drinking:
New research on Americans’ drinking habits pinpoints who shouldn’t drink too much coffee, who may benefit from it, and what your preferred brand of beer says about your likelihood of ending your evening at the ER.
People under the age of 55 should watch their coffee consumption.
A study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that those who drink more than 28 cups of coffee a week are 21 percent more likely to meet an earlier demise from cardiovascular disease. This was based on data collected in a 17-year study of more than 40,000 people.
More than half of Americans say they drink coffee every day, consuming, on average, just over three cups a day, according to the latest figures from the National Coffee Association.
Researchers found that heavy coffee drinkers of both sexes were more likely to smoke and had lower levels of lung health, which also increased their risks of premature death.
Researchers said heavy coffee drinkers over the age of 55 faced no such risks.
Researchers noted that the complex mixture of components in coffee make it high in antioxidants, which make it beneficial for the brain and preventing inflammation, but the caffeine levels make it dangerous for the heart in some people.
While coffee is bad for some people’s hearts, new research shows that four cups of coffee or tea a day may be good for your liver.
A team of researchers led by Duke Medical School students found that increased caffeine intake in laboratory and mouse models was able to protect against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a common condition that can lead to liver failure.
Researchers found that caffeine helps the body break up fat stored in liver cells, which prompted them to believe caffeine-based medications may help certain people with the disease.
Consider this the next time you open the cooler door at the corner store to pick out a cold one: some brands of beer are the preferred choice of emergency room goers.
A pilot study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health examined the brands of alcohol consumed by people entering Baltimore emergency rooms and found that five beer brands—Budweiser, Steel Reserve, Colt 45, Bud Ice, and Bud Light—were drunk in the highest quantities among people admitted to the emergency room over one year at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Emergency Department in East Baltimore, on Friday and Saturday nights.
Those alcoholic beverages are typically the cheapest beers sold in large quantities, making them likely choices for people who are trying to drink the most beer for the least amount of money.
Nearly 70 percent of the men admitted during that time who said they’d been drinking before the ER were either male or African American. Researchers found these patients statistically drank more than the general population, but they also drank beer with higher concentrations of alcohol.
“Understanding the relationship between alcohol brands and their connection to injury may help guide policy makers in considering taxation and physical availability of different types of alcohol given the harms associated with them,” lead study author David Jernigan of the Center on Alcohol Marketing and Youth at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in a press release.
The study was published in the journal Substance Use and Misuse.