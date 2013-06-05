An ancient Neandertal rib bone reveals that the first cases of cancer occurred more than 120,000 years ago.

Anthropologists have found signs of neoplastic bone disease—specifically a bone tumor—in the remains of one of man’s closest relatives, according to newly published research.

There wasn’t enough evidence to determine whether the cancer killed this specific Neandertal, but a team of experts at the University of Pennsylvania and other academic institutions recently discovered signs of cancer in his remains, which date back to more than 120,000 years ago.

“Evidence for cancer is extremely rare in the human fossil record,” David Frayer, a professor of biological anthropology at the University of Kansas, said in a press release. “This case shows that Neandertals, living in an unpolluted environment, were susceptible to the same kind of cancer as living humans.”

Prior to the new discovery, signs of cancer in the human fossil record dated back only to between 1,000 and 4,000 years ago, according to the research, published this week in PLOS One.



Researchers involved in the project did not respond to calls seeking additional information.